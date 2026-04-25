Varun Dhawan's WOW Birthday!

WOW is an upbeat dance track from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Varun Dhawan's coming release.

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde in the WOW song from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Key Points The song WOW from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released on Varun Dhawan's birthday, with the actor calling it his 'birthday jam'.

The upbeat dance number features vocals by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa, with music by Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali, Gill Machhrai.

The film, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde and is set to release on May 22, 2026.

The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have released the new track WOW on the occasion of Varun Dhawan's birthday.

Sharing the track on Instagram, Varun wrote, 'My birthday jam is WOW. So excited about this track thankful to all my people for making this birthday wow #WOWItsVarunDay #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai in cinemas on 22nd May 2026.'

Behind the Scenes of WOW

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in the WOW song from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The upbeat dance number features vocals by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai, with lyrics by Rony and Gill.

Speaking about the track, Kumar Taurani of Tips Music said in a statement, 'Good music finds its audience, you can't force that. What we had here was the right combination from the start. Harrdy, Tanishk, Kiran, Rony and Gill each bring something distinct, and together they give this track a range that's hard to manufacture. Add Varun, Mrunal, and Pooja to the visual and it just completes the picture.'

Artists Share Their Experience

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in the WOW song from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

'From the first listen,' Harrdy Sandhu added, 'WOW had that spark. It's high on energy and super addictive, the kind of song you don't just hear, you feel. Recording this with the bunch of amazing creative collaborators was an absolute blast.'

'There's a playful, vibrant vibe to WOW that makes it stand out. It's bold, catchy, and perfect for anyone who just wants to let loose and have fun,' said Kiran Bajwa.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi noted, 'With WOW, the idea was to keep it contemporary, punchy, and irresistibly catchy. It's designed to make you move simple as that.'

Lyricist-composer Gill Machhrai shared that, 'We wanted to create something that clicks instantly while still having longevity and WOW just delivers that.' While Rony Ajnali added, 'The lyrics are fun, easy, and instantly memorable. Every line and beat is crafted to build the song's energy and make it a go-to party anthem.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff