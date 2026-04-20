Varun Dhawan Nervous Dancing Before Salman Khan

Varun Dhawan shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, revealing his nervousness while dancing in front of Salman Khan.

IMAGE: David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan on the sets of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Key Points Salman Khan visited the sets of Varun Dhawan's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai during a dance song shoot.

Varun shared behind-the-scenes footage of the song Vyaah Karwado Ji rehearsal, showing Salman playfully critiquing his dance.

Varun expressed nervousness about dancing alongside Salman, calling him 'India's biggest kunwara'.

Salman Khan visited the sets of the Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai during a dance song shoot.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared behind the scenes footage from the dance rehearsal of the song Vyaah Karwado Ji from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is directed by his dad David Dhawan.

Salman Khan's Playful Roast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

In the clip, Salman is seen asking Varun to take his shot. After performing the hook step, Varun walks up to Salman for feedback.

In a playful moment, Salman playfully roasts him, asking, 'Was it the rehearsal or the take?', leaving Varun and David Dhawan in splits.

While sharing the video, Varun wrote, 'Always nervous to dance next to India's biggest kunwara'.

About Vyah Karwado Ji

Vyah Karwado Ji is the first track from Hai Jawani to Ishq Hona Hai, which was released on Friday.

The song features Varun and Mrunal Thakur in a colourful and festive setup.

Packed with wedding vibes, dance, and celebration, the track brings full-on fun energy.

Varun is seen in his stylish avatar, while Mrunal matches the mood with ease.

The song has been sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur. Its lyrics are written by Vayu, while the music is by White Noise Collectives.

With its peppy beats and celebratory mood, the track could become a popular wedding number this season.

The film stars Varun with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. It marks Varun's return to the rom-com genre after his patriotic role in Border 2.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff