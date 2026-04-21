Is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai David Dhawan's Final Film?

'After this, I'll just be Varun's father.'

IMAGE: David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Key Points David Dhawan hints that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could be his last directorial film, citing health reasons and a desire to focus on family.

He praised Varun Dhawan's growth as an actor, highlighting his emotional range in Border 2 and their professional dynamic on set.

David emphasised that on set, he treats Varun as an actor, not his son, focusing solely on achieving the best performance.

The rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to hit theatres on June 12, and as the film nears its release, filmmaker David Dhawan has opened up about working once again with his son, actor Varun Dhawan.

The film marks David's 46th directorial venture and brings the father-son duo together for another entertainer.

Starring Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, the film marks the actor's return to the romantic-comedy space after his role in the recently released Border 2.

A Professional Partnership

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Over the years, David and Varun have worked together in films that connected well with family audiences. Speaking about directing his son, David Dhawan said that for any filmmaker, talent comes first.

Varun is now an experienced actor who also asks questions and comes prepared to the set, he added. "See, a director wants a good actor, that's his first and foremost priority. And I understand his approach. It's not like he's my son, so he won't ask questions, he does ask questions."

"He's already done 13-14 films. But we get along very well. And as long as I'm making the film, it's good if it continues with my son. As a father, I'm doing my best for it in every way I can," he told.

David also shared that once the camera starts rolling, he looks at Varun only as an actor and not as his son. He said his focus remains on getting the best performance on screen.

"It's very simple. When I'm shooting in front of the camera, I don't look at him as my son; he's an actor to me. I don't treat him any differently from other actors. I just need results, that's it. It's not like before, he's already trained. What more can I say?"

Emotional Support and Future Plans

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Talking about the upcoming film, the veteran director promised a complete entertainer with fresh scenes and an interesting story. "It's full-on entertainment. There are twists and turns, there's a lot happening. It's my genre, but the screenplay is new."

"We're trying to create more scenes, different scenes, and all that. The plot is also very interesting."

In a candid revelation, the filmmaker hinted that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could be his final directorial venture.

"I don't think I should do more. Woh to chahta hi nahi mai kaam bhi karu healthwise dekhkar. This might be my last film... after this, I'll just be Varun's father," Dhawan said.

He also shared an emotional anecdote from the film's shoot, revealing how Varun supported him during a health scare.

"I was very unwell during the shooting of this film... especially fourth day hi mai hospital gaya tha (fourth day I had to go to hospital). Varun took great care of me, he had all doctors' numbers, stayed in touch with them, and was always there. He's a complete family man," the father said.

With a career spanning over three decades and more than 45 films, David Dhawan said he feels content with his journey.

Having worked with stars like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Salman Khan, he added, "I've had a good journey. I cannot ask for more."

Dhawan also credited his mentor film producer and director Manmohan Desai for shaping his filmmaking style. "I followed his cinema, big entertainment, music, performances. That's what I believe in," he said.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff