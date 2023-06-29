Vaani Reunites With Hrithik Again!

Kriti is a brown girl... Preity up close... Hina gets adventurous...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

War co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are all set to reunite. But no, not for a movie.

Vaani will perform with Hrithik for her first UK tour, Stars On Fire, in London and Leeds.

It will take place on September 1 at the OVO Arena, Wembley, London, and September 2 at First Direct Arena, Leeds.

'It's a special moment to share the stage with Hrithik Roshan. He is immensely talented and I am elated at this opportunity to set the stage on fire alongside him.

'Hrithik is not only an exceptional performer, but also an inspiration. I can't wait to create unforgettable moments and give our fans an electrifying experience they will cherish forever.

'I've been blessed to have super-hit songs as part of my filmography be it Gulabi, Nashe Si Chad Gayi, or Ghungroo.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda, in all shades of brown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria shares a B&W pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta, up close and gorgeous.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

'Last day in London .. will miss this beautiful city after spending nearly a month.. time to back to my land,' Chahhat Khanna tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and writes, 'It's been such a pleasure to associate myself once again with the life changing Show we all know as Khatron Ke Khiladi. This show flips your mind over its own in the best way possible.

'You never remain the same as before only for good. And the cherry on top is that you get to meet the Master Of Stunts and Action God Personified Rohit Shetty who's one sweet and immensely humble soul. So much to take away from this gig that I forever keep close to my heart.'

