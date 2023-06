Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan has shared the first look of his film Fighter and announced its release date.

'#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter,' he wrote.

January, interestingly, will be a big month for Hrithik, as he will celebrate his 50th birthday on 10/1.2024.

Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover.

The film is Hrithik's third collaboration with Director Siddharth Anand after 2014's Bang Bang and 2019's War.