Shah Rukh To Star With Daughter Suhana?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly team up with his daughter Suhana for a film to be produced by his Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand.

A friend of the Khan family tells Subhash K Jha, "SRK is planning to cast himself with his daughter in a father-daughter drama. The director is yet to be decided."

The source adds that Suhana is not allowed to start any new film until her debut project The Archies is out.

"Nobody knows what Suhana's next project would be. It may be this project with her dad or she may decide to do something unexpected," the source says.