Vaani Gets Ready For Mandala Murders

Vaani Kapoor says she wanted to make her debut in the digital space with a 'clutter-breaking' story and Mandala Murders came as the perfect opportunity.

The YRF Entertainment series, billed as a gritty crime thriller, is directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame.

'I was looking for something really clutter-breaking for my foray into OTT. I'm thrilled to be working with a mind like Gopi Puthran for Mandala Murders, a gritty crime thriller series that has pushed me to work my hardest in a genre I've never attempted before,' Vaani said in a statement.

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor is still shooting for the series.

The show is expected to have multiple seasons, and also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan.