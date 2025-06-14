HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Up Close, With Huma

Up Close, With Huma

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 14, 2025 10:15 IST

x

Raveena wins an award... Karishma takes a walk...Tisca is on the sets of Bhay...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Up close with Huma Qureshi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday gives us a lesson on how to get your pout right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon wins an award for her negative role in Karmma Calling at the e4m Play Streaming Media Awards and she writes, 'Unfiltered... literally. Thank you #karmacalling. My first for a negative role, truly a positive sign.. thank you #e4m.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Take a walk with Karishma Tanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur is, 'soft, wild and a bit on fire.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra takes a break from shooting her series Bhay in Rajasthan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fatima Has A Song On Her Lips
Fatima Has A Song On Her Lips
Meet Bollywood's Beach Babes
Meet Bollywood's Beach Babes
Keerthy's Maldives State Of Mind
Keerthy's Maldives State Of Mind
Just Who Is Jannat Zubair?
Just Who Is Jannat Zubair?
The Kiss Girl Hema Malini Took Panga With
The Kiss Girl Hema Malini Took Panga With

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

Aviation expert questions TATA's maintenance facilities after Air India plane crash1:36

Aviation expert questions TATA's maintenance facilities...

Plane tail, lunch on tables: Scenes from doctors' hostel, site of Air India crash2:12

Plane tail, lunch on tables: Scenes from doctors' hostel,...

Gautam Adani arrives at Vijay Rupani's residence in Gandhinagar0:41

Gautam Adani arrives at Vijay Rupani's residence in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD