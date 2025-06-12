Fatima Has A Song On Her Lips

Shriya's berry look... Esha looks like the sun... Pranita shares a throwback picture...
Fatima Sana Shaikh has a song on her lips as she promotes Metro... In Dino.
Shriya Pilgaonkar matches her lips with the background.
Raashii Khanna says, 'Fed the body, held the sun and let the soul rest a little. Soft moments in loud cities!'
Pranita Subhash shares a memory from the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, where she wore a Mannatt Gupta ruffle dress.
Bhumi Pednekar wears checks by Rahul Mishra.
'Every single day is a gift,' feels Raai Laxmi.
Esha Gupta looks like the sun.
Kritika Kamra takes a twirl at her brother's haldi ceremony.
Shreya Dhanwanthary does a 'Sunny & Olive' photoshoot.
Shalini Passi is 'delighted to support the Better World Fund, founded by the visionary Manuel Collas de La Roche and supported by @gilles_muzas, held on the 20th of May 2025 at the stunning Carlton Beach during the Cannes Film Festival.
'This year's celebration was especially meaningful as it honoured India, with proceeds from the auction benefiting Mira Nair's Salaam Balak Trust Fund -- a cause close to the heart, empowering and protecting street children @salaambaalaktrustdelhi.
'Grateful to stand with changemakers who are using art, cinema, and philanthropy to create a more compassionate and conscious world.'
Raveena Tandon makes her red lipstick do all the talking.
Shirley Setia gets revitalised in the Maldives waters.
Sandeepa Dhar turns into a couch potato.
