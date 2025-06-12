Fatima Has A Song On Her Lips

Shriya's berry look... Esha looks like the sun... Pranita shares a throwback picture...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh has a song on her lips as she promotes Metro... In Dino.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar matches her lips with the background.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna says, 'Fed the body, held the sun and let the soul rest a little. Soft moments in loud cities!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash shares a memory from the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, where she wore a Mannatt Gupta ruffle dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wears checks by Rahul Mishra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'Every single day is a gift,' feels Raai Laxmi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta looks like the sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Kritika Kamra takes a twirl at her brother's haldi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram

Shreya Dhanwanthary does a 'Sunny & Olive' photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Shalini Passi is 'delighted to support the Better World Fund, founded by the visionary Manuel Collas de La Roche and supported by @gilles_muzas, held on the 20th of May 2025 at the stunning Carlton Beach during the Cannes Film Festival.

'This year's celebration was especially meaningful as it honoured India, with proceeds from the auction benefiting Mira Nair's Salaam Balak Trust Fund -- a cause close to the heart, empowering and protecting street children @salaambaalaktrustdelhi.

'Grateful to stand with changemakers who are using art, cinema, and philanthropy to create a more compassionate and conscious world.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon makes her red lipstick do all the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia gets revitalised in the Maldives waters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

Sandeepa Dhar turns into a couch potato.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff