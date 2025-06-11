HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Keerthy's Maldives State Of Mind

Keerthy's Maldives State Of Mind

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 11, 2025 10:17 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is still in a Maldives state of mind despite her busy shooting schedule.

She visited the exotic destination with husband Antony Thattil, whom she wed in December 2024.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

The view from Keerthy's eyes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

By the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Another pose for the camera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy matches with the background.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy against the deep blues.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy and Antony get ready for a dinner date.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Making memories.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

What's on Keerthy's plate?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

'Mentally in #Maldives Physically here,' Keerthy explains.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Keerthy Suresh Weds
Keerthy Suresh Weds
Vijay At Keerthy Suresh's Wedding
Vijay At Keerthy Suresh's Wedding
Dimple Kapadia's Top 10 Performances
Dimple Kapadia's Top 10 Performances
Ram Charan At Akhil-Zainab's Reception
Ram Charan At Akhil-Zainab's Reception
Controversy's Child Kamal Haasan
Controversy's Child Kamal Haasan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Things Celebs Love To Eat

webstory image 2

OnePlus Pad 3 Officially Announced In India

webstory image 3

Flaxseeds 101: What Makes Them So Special?

VIDEOS

PM Modi hosts all-party delegations at 7 LKM post Op Sindoor outreach2:27

PM Modi hosts all-party delegations at 7 LKM post Op...

PM Modi hosts all-party delegations at 7 LKM post Op Sindoor outreach0:48

PM Modi hosts all-party delegations at 7 LKM post Op...

Jagannath Rath Yatra: Preparations in full swing in Puri3:50

Jagannath Rath Yatra: Preparations in full swing in Puri

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD