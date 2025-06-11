Keerthy's Maldives State Of Mind

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is still in a Maldives state of mind despite her busy shooting schedule.

She visited the exotic destination with husband Antony Thattil, whom she wed in December 2024.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

The view from Keerthy's eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

By the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Another pose for the camera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy matches with the background.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy against the deep blues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy and Antony get ready for a dinner date.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Making memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

What's on Keerthy's plate?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

'Mentally in #Maldives Physically here,' Keerthy explains.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff