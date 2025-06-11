HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Meet Bollywood's Beach Babes

Meet Bollywood's Beach Babes

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 11, 2025 13:54 IST

x

Bollywood's divas are essentially beach girls, and a trip into the blues can never be complete without their gorgeous photoshoots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 50th birthday in Croatia but what's a party without the mandatory clicks of her washboard abs?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier matches her background perfectly.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday looks ethereal in white.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta adds oomph to her sailing duties.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Batra Shah/Instagram

Pooja Batra Shah teases you from Brazil.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra on a cruise in New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani enjoys the sea breeze in Monaco.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter enjoys the spotlight in Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami dip into an infinity pool in Singapore.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Shilpa Celebrated Her 50th Birthday
How Shilpa Celebrated Her 50th Birthday
Meet The Rs 2,000-3,000 Crore Actor
Meet The Rs 2,000-3,000 Crore Actor
Skip Thug Life, Watch This Film Instead
Skip Thug Life, Watch This Film Instead
A Closer Look At Uorfi Javed
A Closer Look At Uorfi Javed
What This Actor Shares With SRK
What This Actor Shares With SRK

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Flaxseeds 101: What Makes Them So Special?

webstory image 2

13 Of The Tastiest Indian Rices in The World

webstory image 3

10 Things Celebs Love To Eat

VIDEOS

Lalu Yadav turns 78: RJD chief cuts 78-kg laddu-cake with sword1:08

Lalu Yadav turns 78: RJD chief cuts 78-kg laddu-cake with...

'Don't get lost in trends': Gauri Khan shares advice for budding designers2:28

'Don't get lost in trends': Gauri Khan shares advice for...

Video: Man slaps accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case at Indore Airport0:10

Video: Man slaps accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD