Meet Bollywood's Beach Babes

Bollywood's divas are essentially beach girls, and a trip into the blues can never be complete without their gorgeous photoshoots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 50th birthday in Croatia but what's a party without the mandatory clicks of her washboard abs?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier matches her background perfectly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday looks ethereal in white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta adds oomph to her sailing duties.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Batra Shah/Instagram

Pooja Batra Shah teases you from Brazil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra on a cruise in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani enjoys the sea breeze in Monaco.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter enjoys the spotlight in Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami dip into an infinity pool in Singapore.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff