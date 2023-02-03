News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » UNSEEN Pix from Athiya-Rahul Wedding

UNSEEN Pix from Athiya-Rahul Wedding

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: February 03, 2023 15:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Days after Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul got wed at her parents Mana and Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, Jahaan, social media is getting treated with new pictures.

This time, Athiya's brother Ahan has posted several unseen moments from the wedding ceremony.

 

Meet the Shettys: Suniel, Mana, Athiya, Ahan take a family portrait at the muhurtham ceremony.

 

Ahan, who made his acting debut in Tadap, looks dashing.

 

The beautiful venue for the haldi ceremony.

 

Athiya, looking gorgeous in red and wearing eye-catching chaandballis, with Ahan.

 

Suniel Shetty informed the media that the reception will take place only after the IPL 2023 season ends. His son-in-law captains the Lucknow SuperGiants in the IPL.

 

Ahan's girlfriend Tania Shroff shares pictures from the haldi ceremony.

 

Athiya and Tania bite into raw mangoes at the mehendi ceremony.

 

Ahan escorts his sister down the aisle on her wedding day.

 

At the wedding ceremony.

Ahan writes: 'I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together.'

 

Tania and Ahan with the bride and groom.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram and Tania Shroff/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Athiya-Rahul's Wedding Album
Athiya-Rahul's Wedding Album
How The Athiya-Rahul Romance Began
How The Athiya-Rahul Romance Began
Athiya-Rahul's Fun-Filled Haldi Ceremony
Athiya-Rahul's Fun-Filled Haldi Ceremony
What does govt has to do with Adani issue, asks BJP
What does govt has to do with Adani issue, asks BJP
Can ChatGPT Cause A Global Catastrophe?
Can ChatGPT Cause A Global Catastrophe?
Abu Dhabi-Calicut AI Express plane catches fire mid-air
Abu Dhabi-Calicut AI Express plane catches fire mid-air
Names of 5 new judges to be cleared soon: Govt to SC
Names of 5 new judges to be cleared soon: Govt to SC

More like this

PICS: KL Rahul-Athiya hitched!

PICS: KL Rahul-Athiya hitched!

PIX: Rahul-Athiya Dance Their Hearts Out

PIX: Rahul-Athiya Dance Their Hearts Out

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances