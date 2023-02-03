UNSEEN Pix from Athiya-Rahul Wedding

Days after Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul got wed at her parents Mana and Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, Jahaan, social media is getting treated with new pictures.

This time, Athiya's brother Ahan has posted several unseen moments from the wedding ceremony.

Meet the Shettys: Suniel, Mana, Athiya, Ahan take a family portrait at the muhurtham ceremony.

Ahan, who made his acting debut in Tadap, looks dashing.

The beautiful venue for the haldi ceremony.

Athiya, looking gorgeous in red and wearing eye-catching chaandballis, with Ahan.

Suniel Shetty informed the media that the reception will take place only after the IPL 2023 season ends. His son-in-law captains the Lucknow SuperGiants in the IPL.

Ahan's girlfriend Tania Shroff shares pictures from the haldi ceremony.

Athiya and Tania bite into raw mangoes at the mehendi ceremony.

Ahan escorts his sister down the aisle on her wedding day.

At the wedding ceremony.

Ahan writes: 'I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together.'

Tania and Ahan with the bride and groom.