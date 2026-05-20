Unscramble The Vvan Jigsaw Puzzle

Have a blast with Vvan: Force of the Forrest, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, Vvan: Force of the Forrest is a thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The film is slated to release on August 28, 2026.

Here's your chance to have some fun with Vvan: Force of the Forrest.

The horror thriller Vvan: Force of the Forrest is directed by Panchayat's Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and is said to be based on folklore.

Before you get the chills on August 28, here's a chance to have some fun with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia -- and this puzzle!

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click 'Start Puzzle' to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff