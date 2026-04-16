HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » The Maseledar Bollywood Quiz

The Maseledar Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
1 Minute Read

April 16, 2026 09:53 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Key Points

  • Play the Bollywood theme quiz here.
  • Can you identify the movie by looking at the movie masala?
  • You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Spice your life with our movie masala packed Bollywood quiz of the week.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com

RELATED STORIES

Bollywood Quiz: Ringa Ringa Roses!
Bollywood Quiz: Ringa Ringa Roses!
Unscramble The Chand Mera Dil Jigsaw Puzzle
Unscramble The Chand Mera Dil Jigsaw Puzzle
Hello April, It's Quiz Time!
Hello April, It's Quiz Time!
Bollywood Quiz: Eye Hai!
Bollywood Quiz: Eye Hai!
Unscramble The Cocktail 2 Jigsaw Puzzle
Unscramble The Cocktail 2 Jigsaw Puzzle

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

This Moment Shows Why Crowds Love Narendra Modi3:47

This Moment Shows Why Crowds Love Narendra Modi

Tamil Nadu elections PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Kanniyakumari BJP TN Elections7:05

Tamil Nadu elections PM Modi holds grand roadshow in...

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together1:38

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO