The Maseledar Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Key Points Play the Bollywood theme quiz here.

Can you identify the movie by looking at the movie masala?

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Spice your life with our movie masala packed Bollywood quiz of the week.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff