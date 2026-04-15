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Unscramble The Chand Mera Dil Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 15:39 IST

Have a blast with Chand Mera Dil, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points

  • Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is a love story starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in lead roles.
  • Slated to release on May 22, the film may just be this year's Saiyaara2.
  • Before we get lost in Faheem Abdullah's music, here's a chance to have some fun with Chand Mera Dil!

Vivek Soni's Chand Mera Dil is a love story starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Slated to release on May 22, the film may just be this year's Saiyaara. After all, Kashmiri singer Faheem Abdullah makes himself heard in both the soundtracks.

But before we get lost in that music, here's a chance to have some fun with Chand Mera Dil -- and this puzzle!

 

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

Start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Puzzle created by Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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