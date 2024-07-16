News
Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi's Raazi Moment

By MAYUR SANAP
July 16, 2024 14:10 IST
With a promising team at the helm and stellar cast steering the action, Ulajh may be that action-packed political drama we have been missing in Bollywood of late, hopes Mayur Sanap.

One look at Ulajh and you can't help but think how Janhvi Kapoor's dynamic choices are metamorphosing her career into a solid portfolio.

After her small-town dreamer act in Mr And Mrs Mahi, she gets into the skin of a diplomat in Director Sudhanshu Saria's political thriller Ulajh, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Meiyang Chang in pivotal roles.

The little over two minute trailer gives us a glimpse into this interesting cocktail of drama, tension and suspense against the backdrop of the Indian Foreign Service.

 

Janhvi is Suhana, the 'youngest Deputy High Commissioner', who is subjected to gossip for her privilege by co-workers, mostly men. A conflict similar to her 2020 film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The trailer takes a dark turn when Suhana becomes a scapegoat to a devious plot that puts her loyalty to her country under suspicion.

The snapshots of a bruised and tense Janhvi build intrigue as she swears revenge against those who betrayed her.

From the trailer, Ulajh appears what it promises to be: A smartly knitted, old-fashioned thriller backed by solid performances.

Themes of deshpremi and deshdrohi in Hindi cinema are age old but here, it looks like the makers have blended them into a fashionable thriller to suit modern sensibilities.

It's also a great showcase of talent for Director Saria, who previously helmed indie film Loev and National Award-winning short feature Knock, Knock, Knock.

With a promising team at the helm and stellar cast steering the action, Ulajh may be that action-packed political drama we have been missing in Bollywood of late.

The film arrives in cinemas on August 2.

MAYUR SANAP
'Shah Rukh Khan Started As A Villain'

'Shah Rukh Khan Started As A Villain'

'Nobody Expected Armaan To Slap Vishal'

'Nobody Expected Armaan To Slap Vishal'

