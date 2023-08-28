Trisha Says Cheers!

Riya takes a break in Colombo... Alaya binges on Thai food... Aahana enjoys a magical monsoon...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan enjoys a drink in Sweden.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riya Sen/Instagram

Riya Sen feels thankful in Sri Lanka: 'So grateful to my wonderful friends, @larimon_sawyan_balmond and John, for hosting me at their property Villa Weligama, which turned out to be nothing by perfect! Leaving with such a heavy heart ... It's a once in a lifetime experience that you have to indulge in, if you're in Sri Lanka. Enroute Colombo.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'Day 1 in Paris: I ate more Thai food than I did French food,' says Alaya F.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda captures Goa in a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'Magical clouds! Magical villages! Incredible India!' exclaims Aahana Kumra from Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy is 'dreaming' of a holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha visits the Natural History Museum in New York City, and gets philosophical: 'All life on Earth is related. Your hand resembles a bat's wing. Your cells have the same structure as the cells of a pineapple. Segments of your DNA match a mushroom's genetic code. Why? Because you share ancestors with every living thing on Earth. Some relationships are closer, some more distant. But we are all part of the same family tree.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna tours Milan with husband Varun Bangera.