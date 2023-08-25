Ready For Romance On OTT?

From a galaxy far, far away to apna Bollywood and everything in between, Sukanya Verma shows us there's much to binge on OTT this week.

Ahsoka

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

You caught her action in The Mandalorian's second season. Now learn her backstory in detail as she tackles yet another threat to the galaxy in another anticipated series from the Star Wars canon.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A good-for-nothing marries his dream woman, but on learning about her traumatic past tries to be worthy of her reciprocation in Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s superhit romance.

The Roundup: No Way Out

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Following the smashing success of The Outlaw and The Roundup, Detective Ma Seok-do gets back to the root of a brand new crime in its superhit third instalment.

Bro

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A remake of the Tamil drama Vinodhaya Sitham, Bro stars Pawan Kalyan as a God of Time offering Sai Dharam Tej a chance to turn his life around while he still has the, what else, time.

One-of-a-Kind Marcie

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

One-of-a-Kind Marcie is what happens when the most introverted member of the Peanuts gang decides to help out while being herself.

You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Adam Sandler and family come together in this adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's book of the same name where teenage best friends excited about their upcoming bar mitzvahs must deal when a popular boy threatens to spoil the party.

Marlowe

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Neil Jordan's neo-noir thriller starring Liam Neeson in the titular role based on Benjamin Black's novel, The Black-Eyed Blonde involves a private detective and his mysterious blonde client.

Aachar & Co

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Set in 1960s Bengaluru, a traditional family of ten siblings navigate life while confronting social conditioning and expectations.

Past Lives

Where to watch? Rent on Apple TV

Language: English, Korean (with subtitles)

One of the most acclaimed international feature films of the year, Celine Song's Past Lives examines the intimate bond shared between two childhood friends when they reconnect years later over one fateful week.

Killer Book Club

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Eight horror buffs. One murderous clown. One dark secret. It's a recipe for a good old-fashioned slasher flick.

School Friends

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Life in school for five 11th commerce students forms the focus of this slice-of-campus Web series.

Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

When college sweethearts bump into each other five years after going their separate ways, a possibility to rekindle their relationship presents itself before them.

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba team up in George Miller's romantic fantasy where a scholar is granted three wishes by an ancient djinn during her trip to Istanbul.

Black 'n' White

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

The aftermath of COVID-19 weighs heavily on a pair of siblings leading to a scenario of desperate measures in desperate times.

Destined With You

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A skilled lawyer desperate to be freed from a curse whose key lies with an ordinary civil servant set the stage for a typical Korean romance series.