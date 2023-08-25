News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Guess Who's Cheering For Ananya?

Guess Who's Cheering For Ananya?

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 25, 2023 14:29 IST
Stars lined up to watch the latest Friday release, Dream Girl 2.

Ananya Panday looks happy at the screening of her latest film, Dream Girl 2. Is it just the film or has a special guest added a sparkle to her eyes?

 

Is it perhaps her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, who makes sure to twin with her in denim? :)

 

Ananya and Ayushmann Khurrana take a bow for their film, Dream Girl 2.

 

Ananya's proud parents Bhavana and Chunky Pandey flank her.

 

Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap cheers for him.

 

Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Suhana Khan get together for their bestie, Ananya.

 

Sharvari ups the glam quotient.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

 

Vidya Balan arrives with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

 

The youngest Roy Kapur brother -- Kunal -- arrives with wife Shayonti.

 

Neelam.

 

Maheep Kapoor.

 

Pooja Gor.

 

Avneet Kaur.

 

Manjot Singh.

 

Abhishek Banerjee.

 

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi with his mum.

 

Dream Girl 2 Director Raaj Shaandilyaa with Bhushan Kumar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Dream Girl 2 Review
Ayushmann Wants To Win Best Actress Award
'I was worried if people would accept Ayushmann'
Dream Girl 2 Review
Photos leaked online, 17-yr-old UP girl ends life
World C'ships: Neeraj storms into javelin throw final
Setback for OPS as HC backs AIADMK meeting
