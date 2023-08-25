Guess Who's Cheering For Ananya?

Stars lined up to watch the latest Friday release, Dream Girl 2.

Ananya Panday looks happy at the screening of her latest film, Dream Girl 2. Is it just the film or has a special guest added a sparkle to her eyes?

Is it perhaps her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, who makes sure to twin with her in denim? :)

Ananya and Ayushmann Khurrana take a bow for their film, Dream Girl 2.

Ananya's proud parents Bhavana and Chunky Pandey flank her.

Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap cheers for him.

Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Suhana Khan get together for their bestie, Ananya.

Sharvari ups the glam quotient.

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Vidya Balan arrives with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The youngest Roy Kapur brother -- Kunal -- arrives with wife Shayonti.

Neelam.

Maheep Kapoor.

Pooja Gor.

Avneet Kaur.

Manjot Singh.

Abhishek Banerjee.

Siddhant Chaturvedi with his mum.

Dream Girl 2 Director Raaj Shaandilyaa with Bhushan Kumar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar