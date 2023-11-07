Just Who Is Directing Tiger 3?

Just who is Maneesh Sharma, the director behind Diwali's mega release, Tiger 3?

Maneesh has primarily seen successes with romantic films so far, so it would be interesting to see how he directs Salman Khan in an adrenalin-pumping action thriller.

Kabir Khan had directed the first Tiger in the series (Ek Tha Tiger), while Ali Abbas Zafar directed the next, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the movies Maneesh Sharma has made so far.

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Box office collection: Rs 23.16 crore (Rs 231.6 million)

There weren't too many expectations from 2010's Band Baaja Baaraat.

Yes, Aditya Chopra was producing it, Anushka Sharma was stepping in as a leading lady right after her debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Salim-Sulaiman's music was getting quite popular before the film's release.

Besides Maneesh Sharma, BBB had another newcomer: Ranveer Singh.

After a slow start, the well-reviewed film emerged a good winner.

Ladies v/s Ricky Behl (2011)

Box office collection: Rs 32.97 crore (Rs 329.7 million)

After the success of Band Baaja Baaraat, the entire team reunited for yet another romantic comedy, Ladies v/s Ricky Behl.

This time, the budget was higher as were the expectations.

Maneesh Sharma moved a desi set-up to an urban and chic story.

Ladies v/s Ricky Behl did well in cities, but couldn't cover the distance in the interiors.

Eventually, it emerged a fair earner.

Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

Box office collection: Rs 48 crore (Rs 480 million)

Maneesh Sharma returned to his desi style of story-telling with Shuddh Desi Romance.

He cast Parineeti Chopra, who had co-starred in Ladies vs Ricky Behl, Vaani Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Yet again, the soundtrack got popular and the writing was good too.

Shuddh Desi Romance was a good entertainer and made at reasonable cost, it ensured that the returns were good too.

This was the first clean hit for Maneesh Sharma.

Fan (2016)

Box office collection: Rs 85 crore (Rs 850 million)

Happy with Maneesh Sharma's winning streak, Aditya Chopra played a gamble.

He gave Sharma the responsibility of directing none other than Shah Rukh Khan, and that too, where the superstar played a double role.

It was an unusual film for SRK but expectations were high.

Unfortunately, it failed.

In fact, it is one of Shah Rukh's biggest flops and started a low phase in his career before he bounced back with Pathaan.

Tiger 3 (2023)

Maneesh Sharma went on a long break after Fan's disaster.

He returns with Tiger 3 after seven years.

This is a film which seems to be absolutely out of his comfort zone.

Maneesh Sharma has not handled scale or action before and here, he directs the biggest screen extravaganza starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Expectations are humongous and one waits to see if he delivers.