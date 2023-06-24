News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » No OTT Buyers For The Kerala Story

No OTT Buyers For The Kerala Story

By SUBHASH K JHA
June 24, 2023 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story.
 

By now every box office analyst and trade guru knows that Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story is a certifiable blockbuster.

On reading reports that The Kerala Story will be streaming very shortly, when Subhash K Jha touched base with Sudipto, he startles Subhash with his response: "We still haven't got a suitable offer from any OTT platform for The Kerala Story."

But what about all the reports of the film being ready for streaming?

Says Sudipto, "No no. We are still waiting for a good workable deal from any of the main OTT platforms.

"But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us."

IMAGE: People queue up to watch The Kerala Story. Photograph: PTI Photo

But punishment for what?

"Our box office success has irked many sections of the film industry. We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success," alleges Sudipto.

IMAGE: A protest against 'love jihad' outside a theatre screening The Kerala Story. Photograph: PTI Photo

When Subhash contacted a leading OTT platform to ask why a film as successful The Kerala Story has yet to get a digital outlet, the response was not surprising.

"We don't want to get into anything politically controversial."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
I Challenge The Makers Of The Kerala Story
I Challenge The Makers Of The Kerala Story
'The Kerala Story is not against Muslims'
'The Kerala Story is not against Muslims'
Kerala Story: Adah Enters Big League
Kerala Story: Adah Enters Big League
The A-W Of Desi Guests At the WH Dinner
The A-W Of Desi Guests At the WH Dinner
Shah to chair all-party meeting on Manipur situation
Shah to chair all-party meeting on Manipur situation
After 'historic' US state visit, Modi leaves for Egypt
After 'historic' US state visit, Modi leaves for Egypt
India's history, teachings shaped the world: Harris
India's history, teachings shaped the world: Harris

More like this

'I want Kerala Story to be the scariest horror story'

'I want Kerala Story to be the scariest horror story'

'Young girls find The Kerala Story cool'

'Young girls find The Kerala Story cool'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances