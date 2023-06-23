Catch The Kerala Story On OTT This Week

Along with Salman Khan's multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Keanu Reeves's action blockbuster John Wick: Chapter 4, we have Nawazuddin Siddiqui's rom-com Tiku Weds Sheru releasing on OTT this week and much more.

Here's a list of all the shows and movies you can binge watch on streaming platforms this weekend suggested by Namrata Thakker.

The Kerala Story

Where to watch: ZEE5

The film follows a group of women who hail from different regions of Kerala and coerced into converting to Islam and later recruited by ISIS.

Not Quite Narwhal

Where to watch: Netflix

This animated comedy drama follows Kelp, a young unicorn, who is raised by a family of Narwhals underwater, but soon ends up discovering his true self.

Based on Jessie Sima's best-selling children's book, the movie stars Nevin Kar, Sasha Knight and Scarlett Kate Ferguson in the lead.

Glamorous

Where to watch: Netflix

Glamorous is a 10-episode romantic dramedy series which revolves around a young wannabe influencer, Marco Mejia, whose life is stuck in a rut until he ends up working as a summer intern for makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

Kim Cattrall plays Addison whereas Ben J Pierce aka Miss Benny plays Marco in the show directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson.

Skull Island

Where to watch: Netflix

An animated adventure series about a group of explorers who come face-to-face with mysterious creatures including a giant ape known as Kong.

Starring Mae Whiteman, Benjamin Bratt, Darren Barnet and Betty Giplin, the animated show is created by Brian Duffield and has eight episodes.

Sleeping Dog

Where to watch: Netflix

In this German crime thriller, a former police detective living on the streets is compelled to join hands with a young prosecutor to unravel the truth behind a closed murder case.

Social Currency

Where to watch: Netflix

A reality show where eight social media influencers fight it out to become the ultimate influencer but without using their fame, followers or the coveted blue tick.

Class of '09

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Spanning across multiple decades and timelines, Class of '09 is about a set of FBI agents who reunite after the death of a mutual friend. How they navigate through the complex US criminal justice system that has been altered by artificial intelligence forms the rest of the story.

Kerala Crime Files

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Kerala Crime Files revolves around a police investigation which takes place after a sex worker is brutally murdered at a suburban lodge. The Malayalam crime thriller stars Lal and Aju Varghese in the lead roles.

Secret Invasion

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

When Earth is secretly invaded by Skrulls -- a race of shape-shifting aliens -- MCU superhero Nick Fury gathers all his allies to fight them off in this Marvel television series.

Take Care of Maya

Where to watch: Netflix

In this chilling documentary, a Florida couple battles the authority for the custody of their ailing 10-year-old daughter after they are wrongly accused for child abuse.

Based on true story, the Netflix documentary is directed by Henry Roosevelt.

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

Where to watch: Netflix

Two burnt-out undercover cops are asked to investigate a historic gold heist in Johannesburg. But the question is -- will they solve the crime or become a part of it?

Tiku Weds Sheru

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Produced by Kangana Ranaut and directed by Sai Kabir, this dark satirical film is about two eccentric characters, Tiku and Sheru, who aspire to make it big in the world of showbiz. To fulfil their Bollywood dreams, the two end up getting married.

Jagged Mind

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

When Billie (Maisie Richardson) starts dating a new girl, she suffers from blackouts and strange visions that slowly make her realise she's stuck in a time loop, living the same moments over and over again.

World's Best

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The movie follows 12-year-old math genius Raj Patel who is secretly obsessed with becoming a rap musician but almost looses everything in trying to achieve all his goals at once.

Agent

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Ricky (Akhil Akkineni), a RA&W agent, is tasked to defeat Devil (Dino Morea), a former agent. However, when the mission goes awry, Ricky becomes the target of a dangerous terrorist organisation.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Where to watch: ZEE5

Salman Khan plays Bhaijaan in this action-comedy, which is the remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Veeram.

Khan's character in the film is that of a vigilante, someone who doesn't tolerate injustice and uses violence to make things right. But his life changes when he falls in love.

John Wick: The Chapter 4

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

After avenging the death of his pup, deadly assassin John Wick must now face off a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe in order to earn his freedom.

Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick for the fourth part of the action franchise directed by Chad Stahelski.