Chai Time With Rakul

Rashmika goes traditional... Varun does an SRK... Amruta's no-filter look...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh explains 'The joy of mathi and chai' with this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna goes traditional.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Is Varun Dhawan doing a Shah Rukh Khan here?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Check out Amruta Khanvilkar's no-filter morning face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

'Cover me in sunshine,' Daisy Shah tells us from the beaches of South Africa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

'Red. A never ending love affair,' feels Sophie Choudry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

'I have always stood for being clear what one really wants from life and working hard to achieve that goal,' says Manisha Koirala.