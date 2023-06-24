News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Chai Time With Rakul

Chai Time With Rakul

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 24, 2023 13:44 IST
Rashmika goes traditional... Varun does an SRK... Amruta's no-filter look...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh explains 'The joy of mathi and chai' with this picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna goes traditional.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Is Varun Dhawan doing a Shah Rukh Khan here?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Check out Amruta Khanvilkar's no-filter morning face.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

'Cover me in sunshine,' Daisy Shah tells us from the beaches of South Africa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

'Red. A never ending love affair,' feels Sophie Choudry.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

'I have always stood for being clear what one really wants from life and working hard to achieve that goal,' says Manisha Koirala.

REDIFF MOVIES
