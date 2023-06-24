Chai Time With Rakul

Rashmika goes traditional... Varun does an SRK... Amruta's no-filter look...
Rakul Singh explains 'The joy of mathi and chai' with this picture.
Rashmika Mandanna goes traditional.
Is Varun Dhawan doing a Shah Rukh Khan here?
Check out Amruta Khanvilkar's no-filter morning face.
'Cover me in sunshine,' Daisy Shah tells us from the beaches of South Africa.
'Red. A never ending love affair,' feels Sophie Choudry.
'I have always stood for being clear what one really wants from life and working hard to achieve that goal,' says Manisha Koirala.