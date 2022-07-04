News
Tiger Shroff Is Using His Feet To...

Tiger Shroff Is Using His Feet To...

By Rediff Movies
July 04, 2022 14:35 IST
A look at the film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met over the weekend.

With the monsoons well-settled in Mumbai now, the stars are enjoying their favourite game. Tiger Shroff plays football with....

 

Director Shashank Khaitan.

 

And Producer Bunty Walia, who arrives with his children.

 

Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao promote HIT: The First Case.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is scheduled to release on July 15.

 

Ananya Panday is ready for her dance class.

 

Amyra Dastur steps out in a simple black and white floral dress.

 

Malaika Arora, who's back from her romantic Paris getaway, returns to yoga class.

 

Dia Mirza, who was shooting for Dhak Dhak in Leh and Ladakh, is back home.

She gets pampered at her favourite salon.

 

Is Neha Bhasin singing Tip tip barsa paani?

 

Maniesh Paul, as a certain AB once drawled in his trademark baritone, 'Moochien ho tho Nathulal jaisi...'

 

After Major's release last month, Saiee Manjrekar indulges in some rest and recreation.

 

Taha Shah and Helly Shah promote their song, Humko Na Mohabbat Kane De.

 

Rakhi Sawant attends a store launch with boyfriend Adil Khan.

 

They also attended the success bash of International Iconic Awards Season 8.

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
