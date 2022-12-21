Jat Pat Times For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

'We start shooting in January and will complete in April.

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan -- no relation to David Dhawan's 1998 film of the same name, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda -- is set to be shot across several countries -- in four months flat!

Ali Abbas's film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the southern star, is cast in a special role.

"It's a big action-comedy drama, set up at an international scale, shot over four countries. We start shooting in January and will complete in April," Ali Abbas tells Subhash K Jha.

Considering the size of the production, that schedule sounds like it's cutting it really close.

"We have been prepping the film for over 16 months now," he adds.

Ali Abbas, of course, is known for Salman Khan starrers like Sultan and Bharat as well as for that sensitive Netflix film, Jogi.