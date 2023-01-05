This Is How Yami Starts Her Day

The New Year may have started but stars are in no mood to return home. Instead, they continue to make beautiful holiday pictures on social media.
Yami Gautam spends time in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh and says, 'Started my day with our farm-produced organic Haldi & some lukewarm water. Go organic & let’s stay healthy.'
Pooja Hegde does the cool walk in Dubai.
Sayani Gupta takes a selfie in the Giethoorn, Netherlands, and writes, 'The prettiest village in the world.. they said. Well, it was even more perfect.'
Shanaya Kapoor spends an 'evening at the ballet' at the Palais Garnier, a 19th century opera house in Paris.
Shamita Shetty gets clicked in London.
Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma make romantic pictures at the Narendra Bhavan palace in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
Diljit Dosanjh jets to a seaside holiday.
Urvashi Rautela makes a New Year resolution on a flight to Dubai: 'My NY Resolution 2023: Be kind on social media (for all of us).
'I guess everyone who uses social media should strive to empathize with strangers and respond to others on the internet with altruism & kind heartedness.'
Surbhi Jyoti says hello from the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge in New Jersey.