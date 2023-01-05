News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » This Is How Yami Starts Her Day

This Is How Yami Starts Her Day

By Rediff Movies
January 05, 2023 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The New Year may have started but stars are in no mood to return home. Instead, they continue to make beautiful holiday pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam spends time in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh and says, 'Started my day with our farm-produced organic Haldi & some lukewarm water. Go organic & let’s stay healthy.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde does the cool walk in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta takes a selfie in the Giethoorn, Netherlands, and writes, 'The prettiest village in the world.. they said. Well, it was even more perfect.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor spends an 'evening at the ballet' at the Palais Garnier, a 19th century opera house in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty gets clicked in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi Sharma/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma make romantic pictures at the Narendra Bhavan palace in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh jets to a seaside holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela makes a New Year resolution on a flight to Dubai: 'My NY Resolution 2023: Be kind on social media (for all of us).

'I guess everyone who uses social media should strive to empathize with strangers and respond to others on the internet with altruism & kind heartedness.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti says hello from the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge in New Jersey. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Want To See Ranbir Become An Animal?
Want To See Ranbir Become An Animal?
The Lesson We Can Learn From Ariyippu
The Lesson We Can Learn From Ariyippu
The Hardest Role Abhay Deol Has Ever Played
The Hardest Role Abhay Deol Has Ever Played
'Students from south will be forced to study in Hindi'
'Students from south will be forced to study in Hindi'
Khanjawala victim's kin rebuts friend's 'drunk' claim
Khanjawala victim's kin rebuts friend's 'drunk' claim
Biden concerned about China's handling of COVID-19
Biden concerned about China's handling of COVID-19
Is Nick Kyrgios playing in Australian Open?
Is Nick Kyrgios playing in Australian Open?

More like this

Who Is Rakul Giving Her Heart To?

Who Is Rakul Giving Her Heart To?

Are Tamannaah, Vijay Bollywood's Newest Couple?

Are Tamannaah, Vijay Bollywood's Newest Couple?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances