Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Is Rakul Giving Her Heart To?

Who Is Rakul Giving Her Heart To?

By Rediff Movies
January 04, 2023 11:07 IST
The New Year has begun -- and work has started -- but the stars are in no hurry to rush home! We catch up with their travel diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares a picture from her Phuket holiday and writes, 'Kickstarted the year with a bright and Sunny beach day, with laughter, positivity and love for all of you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Who is Rakul giving her heart to?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar, who was in Goa to ring in wife Twinkle Khanna's birthday as well as the New Year, says goodbye to the fun-loving state.

 

Guess which actor is walking down Lodi Gardens in Delhi? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Laxmi Raai shares a gorgeous moment from her beach holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt says hello from Lovedale station in Ooty and writes, 'Guess it’s time to take the last train back to what I currently call home!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

AR Rahman takes a picture in Kuala Lumpur before heading to AR Rahman -- Secret of Success, his concert in the capital of Malaysia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

'Dear Manhattan, I'll never get over you,' promises Surbhi Jyoti.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Why is Aahana Kumra wearing a sari on the beaches of Goa?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker, who is also in Goa, is enjoying and writes, ''23, I like you already.'

 

*That's Amyra Dastur at the Lodi Gardens! Did you guess right? Let us know in the message board below.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Rediff Movies
