The New Year has begun -- and work has started -- but the stars are in no hurry to rush home! We catch up with their travel diaries.
Rakul Singh shares a picture from her Phuket holiday and writes, 'Kickstarted the year with a bright and Sunny beach day, with laughter, positivity and love for all of you.'
Who is Rakul giving her heart to?
Akshay Kumar, who was in Goa to ring in wife Twinkle Khanna's birthday as well as the New Year, says goodbye to the fun-loving state.
Guess which actor is walking down Lodi Gardens in Delhi? *Answer at the bottom of the page.
Laxmi Raai shares a gorgeous moment from her beach holiday.
Pooja Bhatt says hello from Lovedale station in Ooty and writes, 'Guess it’s time to take the last train back to what I currently call home!'
AR Rahman takes a picture in Kuala Lumpur before heading to AR Rahman -- Secret of Success, his concert in the capital of Malaysia.
'Dear Manhattan, I'll never get over you,' promises Surbhi Jyoti.
Why is Aahana Kumra wearing a sari on the beaches of Goa?
Karan Tacker, who is also in Goa, is enjoying and writes, ''23, I like you already.'
*That's Amyra Dastur at the Lodi Gardens! Did you guess right? Let us know in the message board below.