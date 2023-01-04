News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Are Tamannaah, Vijay Bollywood's Newest Couple?

Are Tamannaah, Vijay Bollywood's Newest Couple?

By Rediff Movies
January 04, 2023 15:35 IST
The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Tuesday.

Are Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Bollywood's Newest Couple? At least, that's what the rumour mills are saying.

The actors were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday but walked out separately.

 

The couple met on the sets of Director Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2 and have been spotted together since, sparking dating rumours.

 

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira return from their holiday.

 

Kartik Aaryan returns from his Paris-London holiday.

 

Fans just can't get enough of him. 

 

Ananya Panday returns from Phuket where she brought in the New Year with Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda.

 

Aryan Khan gets clicked at the airport too.

Rediff Movies
