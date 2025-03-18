The Web Series Everyone's Talking About

'As a parent, it had me terrified.'

IMAGE: Owen Cooper in Adolescence.

Netflix's hard-hitting crime drama Adolescence has been getting rave reviews, as it investigates the motivations behind a 13-year-old murdering his classmate. The police procedural has been made in a terrific, realistic way and has superb performances from the cast.

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, the mini series has been directed by Philip Barantini.

Hansal Mehta calls it the 'best TV show' he's seen in years, and sends in his review:

'Adolescence on @netflix_in is perhaps the best TV show I’ve seen in years. An exploration of men, misogyny, and murder. Of boys, bullying, and beyond. Of crime and misdemeanour. Of family and failure. It is a universal story of our times. It scares you, shakes you up, and keeps you riveted.

'Disguised as a procedural, this mini-series delves into multiple themes at its core. Each episode is nearly an hour-long single shot. The execution is beyond awe-inspiring, and the casting is impeccable. You feel the tension, the isolation, the frustration, the chilling silences and the absolute chaos in every single episode - a mix of brave storytelling and virtuoso craft.'

IMAGE: Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper in Adolescence.

'In a country like India, the idea of such a show would likely be deemed unsuitable for commissioning -- considered too niche, something that wouldn’t travel ‘wide’. As a result, it would never get made. It makes you wonder: Is such exceptional work the domain of the first world, while countries like India are relegated to mass-producing mostly mediocre content, deemed appropriate for an audience whose intelligence is consistently underestimated?

'Nevertheless, this is awe-inspiring, compelling TV. The country that produces police procedurals as routinely as breakfast has shown us that there is a way -- if there is the will -- to push beyond the genre.

'Kudos, #jackthorne @stephengraham1973 #philipbarantini @bradpittofflcial @tedsarandos @netflix @mattlewisfilm @fayemarsay86 @ashleywalters @shaheenbaigcasting'

IMAGE: Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper in Adolescence.

'I was devastated by Adolescence on @netflix -- so much so that I had to write this follow-up post about it, particularly about the final two episodes, Episodes 3 and 4. They leave an impact beyond the procedural, outside any semblance of mystery, and beyond any genre-defined cliché.

'As a parent, it left me terrified, concerned, and introspective -- all at once and for a long time to come. As a filmmaker, it made me look up in awe at the creators of this show, including the writers, director, actors, grips, gaffers, sparks, and so many others who made this absolute banger even possible. It left me envious, nervous, and energized.'

IMAGE: Christine Tremarco and Stephen Graham in Adolescence.

'As a parent, it had me terrified. As a human being, it compelled me to look at people with greater empathy, to understand life with greater nuance, and to see beyond the black and white. I wanted to hug my kids. To tell them it’s alright. To tell myself I can do better.

'Adolescence is truly an achievement. Just give it every award this season already.

'Also a special shout out to @stephengraham1973 for perhaps the most defining performance of his career.

'Exceptional #jackthorne @stephengraham1973 #philipbarantini @bradpittofflcial @tedsarandos @netflix @mattlewisfilm @fayemarsay86 @ashleywalters @shaheenbaigcasting'