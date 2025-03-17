Rasha Parties With Tamannaah

Rasha Thadani turned 20 on March 16 and she invited her friends over for a black-themed birthday party.

The gorgeous birthday girl Rasha Thadani waves to the photographers.

BFF Tamannaah Bhatia, who partied with Rasha just two days earlier on Holi, gets ready for Round 2. While her rumoured ex Vijay Varma attended the Holi party, he skipped this one.

Rasha's glowing mum Raveena Tandon.

Pragya Yadav.

Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saiee Manjrekar.

Raasha's Azaad co-star Amaan Devgan.

Choreographer Bosco Martis joins the ladies.

Govinda's son Yashvardhan.

Skyforce actor Veer Pahariya wears Rasha on his tee.

Mohit Malik, who starred in Azaad, arrives with wife Addite.

Manish Malhotra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com