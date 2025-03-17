Rumours of Mammootty's cancer are just that, rumours

Actor's public relations team pooh-pooh it as 'fake news'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mammootty/Instagram

The internet has been buzzing with rumours that Kerala superstar Mammootty has colon cancer, and that he has been hospitalised to undergo treatment for it. Rumours also suggest that since it was detected early, the cancer is treatable.

But the actor's public relations team confirmed to Mid-Day that the superstar is indeed fine, and that the rumours are just that, 'fake news'.

Mammootty, 73, is reportedly on vacation, as he is observing the Ramzan fast.

After the break, he will return to the sets to shoot for Mahesh Narayanan's film with Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara.