News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Didi looked after us like a father'

'Didi looked after us like a father'

By SUBHASH K JHA
September 28, 2023 11:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lata Mangeshkar would have been 93 on September 28.
Her sister Meena Khadikar looks back with love, and tells Subhash K Jha, 'We cannot thank her enough for what she has done for us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meena Khadikar.

Meena Khadikar had a very special gift for her sister Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday.

She put out a Hindi translation of her biography on her illustrious sister.

"It was called Mothi Tichi Savali in Marathi. In Hindi, I've named it Didi Aur Main. There are so many biographies on Didi but nobody knows her the way I do," she says.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lata Mangeshkar/Twitter.

"I've virtually been her savali (shadow) from childhood, watched her struggles and triumphs. I have seen and experienced her emotions and feelings from close quarters. Who better qualified than me to write about her?" reasons Meena, who gave up singing 60 years ago to look after her home and children, Rachna and Yogesh.

Rachna was very close to Lataji.

"Rachna calls me maasi (aunt) and she calls my sister ma. That's how close Rachna is to Didi. Didi looked after all of us like the father of the family."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lata Mangeshkar/Twitter.

"Didi's life changed completely at the age of 12 when we lost our father. Before that, she was like any other girl child, busy with her games and dolls. When we suddenly lost our father, she became our sole bread-winner.

"We were all very young, but she held herself responsible for our upkeep. She didn't have to but she looked after us like our father."

Meenaji's voice brims over with emotion: "We cannot thank her enough for what she has done for us. She was and is the driving force of the family."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
My Beloved Aunt, Lata Mangeshkar
My Beloved Aunt, Lata Mangeshkar
The Ultimate Lata Mangeshkar Playlist
The Ultimate Lata Mangeshkar Playlist
Lata Mangeshkar's BEAUTIFUL Life In Pictures
Lata Mangeshkar's BEAUTIFUL Life In Pictures
NEET, Vishwakarma Scheme, And Tamil Angst
NEET, Vishwakarma Scheme, And Tamil Angst
Ruturaj-led Indian team depart for Asian Games
Ruturaj-led Indian team depart for Asian Games
Australia's secret weapon for ODI World Cup revealed
Australia's secret weapon for ODI World Cup revealed
Opposition slams BJP for giving poll duty to Bidhuri
Opposition slams BJP for giving poll duty to Bidhuri

More like this

The MANY, MANY FACES of Lata Mangeshkar

The MANY, MANY FACES of Lata Mangeshkar

'Never imagined Didi Atya would go away'

'Never imagined Didi Atya would go away'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances