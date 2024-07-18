News
The Super Bollywood Quiz

The Super Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
July 18, 2024 09:45 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Drop whatever you are doing to play a fun filled round of weekly filmi quiz.

You know the drill: Identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Chandni
B. Chaalbaaz
C. Nigahen: Nagina Part II
 
 
A. Dil Hai Tumhaara
B. Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke
C. Koi... Mil Gaya
 
 
A. Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
B. Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai
C. Mohabbatein
 
 
A. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
B. Shuddh Desi Romance
C. Bell Bottom
 
 
A. Love Aaj Kal
B. Cocktail
C. Break Ke Baad
 
 
A. Jamai Raja
B. Dil Tera Aashiq
C. Khel
 
 
A. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
B. Socha Na Tha
C. Jaan Tere Naam
 
 
A. Yaadein
B. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
C. Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
 
 
A. Drohi
B. Rangeela
C. Daud
 
 
A. Andaaz
B. Ready
C. Dil Ka Rishta
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
