The Story Behind This Goofy Picture

The Story Behind This Goofy Picture

Source: ANI
April 29, 2024 13:11 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani and Akshay Kumar, who brought on the laughs in Vikram Bhatt's Awara Paagal Deewana, are all set to recreate their onscreen chemistry.

Aftab thanked Akshay with a goofy post, after his role was confirmed in Ahmed Khan's comedy, Welcome to the Jungle.

He posted a collage of photographs on Instagram of Akshay and himself from the sets of Awara Paagal Deewana and the recent Welcome to the Jungle

'First Photo taken 16 years apart (2008 & 2024). As you can see, nothing has changed. Thank you 'Awara' for 'welcome'-ing this 'Deewana' to this 'Paagal' Jungle!' Aftab writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Welcome To The Jungle has a big star cast of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi.

Source: ANI
