Rekha Cheers For Janhvi

The special screening of Janhvi Kapoor's new film Ulajh had a special guest: An evergreen diva, who continues to look ageless.

Janhvi Kapoor is a 'better actress than what her haters take her to be, but not quite as polished as her super-enthusiastic PR machinery would have you believe,' writes our reviewer.

Janhvi's cheerleaders: Siblings Khushi and Arjun Kapoor.

Uncle Sanjay Kapoor arrives with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya.

Rekha made sure to especially come for the screening and offer Janhvi some diva support.

Gulshan Devaiah and Kalliroi Tziafeta share a laugh on the red carpet.

Radhikka Madan.

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sanya Malhotra.

Saiyami Kher.

Sayani Gupta.

Karan Johar.

Pooja Bhatt.

Mahima Makwana.

Rohit Saraf.

Meiyang Chang plays Janhvi's professional bête noir in Ulajh.

Roshan Mathew plays a pivotal role in the film.

As does Rajendra Gupta and...

... Rajesh Tailang.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com