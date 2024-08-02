News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rekha Cheers For Janhvi

Rekha Cheers For Janhvi

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 02, 2024 13:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The special screening of Janhvi Kapoor's new film Ulajh had a special guest: An evergreen diva, who continues to look ageless.

Janhvi Kapoor is a 'better actress than what her haters take her to be, but not quite as polished as her super-enthusiastic PR machinery would have you believe,' writes our reviewer.

 

Janhvi's cheerleaders: Siblings Khushi and Arjun Kapoor.

 

Uncle Sanjay Kapoor arrives with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya.

 

Rekha made sure to especially come for the screening and offer Janhvi some diva support.

 

Gulshan Devaiah and Kalliroi Tziafeta share a laugh on the red carpet.

 

Radhikka Madan.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

 

Sanya Malhotra.

 

Saiyami Kher.

 

Sayani Gupta.

 

Karan Johar.

 

Pooja Bhatt.

 

Mahima Makwana.

 

Rohit Saraf.

 

Meiyang Chang plays Janhvi's professional bête noir in Ulajh.

 

Roshan Mathew plays a pivotal role in the film.

 

As does Rajendra Gupta and...

 

... Rajesh Tailang.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Making A Film Is Like Going To War'
'Making A Film Is Like Going To War'
'Janhvi And I Didn't Vibe'
'Janhvi And I Didn't Vibe'
Just Why Was Janhvi Hospitalised?
Just Why Was Janhvi Hospitalised?
Modern Masters: S S Rajamouli Review
Modern Masters: S S Rajamouli Review
Vehicle Cover Transfers To Buyer On Registration
Vehicle Cover Transfers To Buyer On Registration
Wayanad landslides: 327 autopsies conducted so far
Wayanad landslides: 327 autopsies conducted so far
L&T likely to outperform guidance after strong Q1
L&T likely to outperform guidance after strong Q1

More like this

Ulajh Review

Ulajh Review

Janhvi Is Not A 'Damsel In Distress'

Janhvi Is Not A 'Damsel In Distress'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances