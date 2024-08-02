Action And Drama On OTT This Week

There are a whole lot of cop-themed movies on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some great options to choose from.

Brinda

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Trisha Krishnan makes her OTT debut as a cop determined to get to the bottom of a crime while investigating a brutal murder across eight episodes in and as Brinda.

Paradise

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A pair of newlyweds arrive to honeymoon against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's economic meltdown only to discover harsh metaphors about their own marriage in Prasanna Vithanage's award-winning drama.

Lovely Runner

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

In Lovely Runner, which could serve as a delightful companion piece to A Time Called You (Netflix) and Twinkling Watermelon (Viki), a music idol's tragic death and his connection to a physically challenged fan he knows from high school ensues in shuffling of chronology as the latter travels back and forth to experience a love story spanning their teens, 20s and 30s.

Dune: Part Two

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

The drama and dilemma of being Paul Atreides continues as he's forced to pick between romance and responsibility in the second part of director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel.

Chandu Champion

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Kartik Aaryan flexes his acting chops and physical to showcase himself in a brand new light in bringing India's first Paralympic gold medalist and Padma Shri awardee Murlikant Rajaram Petkar's true story to life.

No Way Out: The Roulette

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

All hell breaks loose after a bounty of 10 billion won (South Korean currency) is put on a recently released criminal's head resulting in a cop trying to protect him at all costs.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this adaptation of Holly Jackson's young adult crime novel of the same name, a teenaged resident of a quaint British town decides to investigate a local murder as part of her school project.

Tarot

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Tinkering in a vacation rental's basement proves hellish for a bunch of friends after they discover a terror unleashing a pack of tarot cards into the premises.

Modern Masters: S S Rajamouli

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Get an up close and personal glimpse into the mind and method of the film-maker behind blockbusters and Oscar winners in an exclusive documentary on S S Rajamouli featuring the man and his inner circle.

Dus June Kii Raat

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Tusshar Kapoor headlines the comedy about an unlucky bloke's dream to resurrect his father's defunct movie theatre and the misadventures it leads to.

Ullozhukku

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Environmental crises and emotional ones collide in Christo Tom's heartfelt story of two women, their sorrow and secrets.

Thalavan

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Thalavan's compelling workplace drama unravels the cop life and the constant pressures of ego and hierarchy over the course of high profile cases.

Women in Blue

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Ten episodes dedicated to looking into the challenges of forming Mexico's first female police force, refusing to be treated flimsily as they go out and about chasing a serial killer in 1971.

Batman: Caped Crusader

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Batman fights off foes as always to protect his beloved Gotham City from harm's way while living it up as his alter ego Bruce Wayne in this animated new series.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

300 years after the events of War of the Planet of the Apes, a young chimpanzee must review everything he's known in the past to rebuild a sounder future for his race as well as humans against the looming threat of an oppressive ape leader.

Savi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Divya Khosla strives for the Biwi No 1 title in the remake of French thriller, Anything for Her wherein she'll do anything to help her husband break out of a high security prison.

Weapon

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A nature activist and YouTuber hunts for a superhuman to increase traction for his channel in the Sathyaraj-Vasanth Ravi starrer.

Rebel Moon Part I and II: Director's Cut

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Fans of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies, the film-maker's attempt at crafting his very own Star Wars, might want to check out the 'bloodier' version of the two part space opera epic in the now released Director's Cut.