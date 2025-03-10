HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Rakul's Holiday In The Maldives

Rakul's Holiday In The Maldives

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2025 14:46 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Bollywood's ladies love to party in the pool.

So like Ananya Panday, Rakul Singh takes a break in the cool waters of a Maldives resort.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Sharing pictures, Rakul writes, 'Fun, family, laughter and pure joy .. this is what it feels like to be surrounded by the most important people in life.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul steals a moment with Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul-Jackky share the pool with her parents, Rajendar Kaur and Kulwinder Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

This is Rakul's quick break post the shooting of De De Pyaar De 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul with her mum and mum-in-law Pooja Bhagnani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Taking a moment to relax.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dupahiya Review
Dupahiya Review
SRK, Suhana Not Dad, Daughter In King
SRK, Suhana Not Dad, Daughter In King
The Monkey Review
The Monkey Review
'It Has Been A Box Of Surprises'
'It Has Been A Box Of Surprises'
Mickey 17 Review
Mickey 17 Review

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

webstory image 2

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

webstory image 3

7 Healing Powers Of Honey

VIDEOS

Kareena stuns in silver and blue shade shimmery gown at IIFA Green Carpet1:57

Kareena stuns in silver and blue shade shimmery gown at...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her residence 1:25

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her...

Kriti Sanon calls India's win against New Zealand a 'double celebration'1:19

Kriti Sanon calls India's win against New Zealand a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD