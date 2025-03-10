Rakul's Holiday In The Maldives

Bollywood's ladies love to party in the pool.
So like Ananya Panday, Rakul Singh takes a break in the cool waters of a Maldives resort.
Sharing pictures, Rakul writes, 'Fun, family, laughter and pure joy .. this is what it feels like to be surrounded by the most important people in life.'
Rakul steals a moment with Jackky Bhagnani.
Rakul-Jackky share the pool with her parents, Rajendar Kaur and Kulwinder Singh.
This is Rakul's quick break post the shooting of De De Pyaar De 2.
Rakul with her mum and mum-in-law Pooja Bhagnani.
Taking a moment to relax.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com