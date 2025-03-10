Rakul's Holiday In The Maldives

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Bollywood's ladies love to party in the pool.

So like Ananya Panday, Rakul Singh takes a break in the cool waters of a Maldives resort.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Sharing pictures, Rakul writes, 'Fun, family, laughter and pure joy .. this is what it feels like to be surrounded by the most important people in life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul steals a moment with Jackky Bhagnani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul-Jackky share the pool with her parents, Rajendar Kaur and Kulwinder Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

This is Rakul's quick break post the shooting of De De Pyaar De 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul with her mum and mum-in-law Pooja Bhagnani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Taking a moment to relax.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com