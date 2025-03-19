'No matter how many security personnel are around you, you are still an open target.'

Rakesh Roshan recently went down memory lane to share a terrifying experience from his past, shortly after the release of his 2000 blockbuster, Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai.

He was shot at by assailants, an incident that left his family shaken.

Soon after the attack, he was assigned armed security guards for protection.

But instead of feeling safe, Rakesh Roshan was constantly scared that the guards may 'harm' him and accidentally shoot him.

'No matter how many security personnel are around you, you are still an open target. If someone wants to harm you, security personnel won't be able to do anything,' Rakesh Roshan says.

'After this incident, I was assigned two armed security guards. I would sit in the front seat of the car while they sat in the back. That made me even more scared.

'Woh do peeche baithe hain bandook ke saath. Kabhi kuch ho jaye woh peeche se na mujhe maar de (Those two are sitting behind me with a gun. In case something happens, I hoped they would not kill me),' he added.

Rakesh Roshan also mentioned that the constant security made him feel 'claustrophobic'.

'When I would go for a walk on the beach, those two security guards would be with me. I was like, 'What is happening?' So I requested them to take away my security cover. I am okay just as I am. We will see what happens.'

