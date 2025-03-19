HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pankaj Tripathi's Daughter Makes Her Debut

Source: ANI
March 19, 2025 13:15 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashi Tripathi/Instagram

Aashi Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi's daughter, is following in her famous father's footsteps, as she makes her first acting appearance with the music video Rang Daaro.

Sung by Mainak Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan, with composition by Abhinav R Kaushik, the song is a romantic melody.

Reflecting on his daughter's first onscreen appearance, proud daddy Pankaj Tripathi says, 'Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about the performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her very first project was truly special.'

'If this is her first step, I can't wait to see where her journey takes her.'

 

IMAGE: Aashi with her parents Pankaj and Mridula Tripathi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashi Tripathi/Instagram

'When the opportunity came,' Pankaj's wife Mridula adds, 'I wanted to ensure that Aashi did something that aligned with her artistic sensibilities.'

'Rang Daaro is a beautiful, soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are excited to see her grow and find her own path in this industry.'

Aashi is currently studying at a Mumbai college.

