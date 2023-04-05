The Reason Why Adipurush Got Postponed

Photograph: Kind courtesy Om Raut/Instagram

Director Om Raut's ambitious take on the Ramayana, Adipurush, is all set for a June 16 release.

The shoddy VFX in the trailer had caused a public outrage, forcing Producers T-Series to postpone the release from January and re-work on the computer graphics.

Sources say a large part of the special effects have been scrapped.

"Around 40 percent of the VFX have been changed, some of the special effects has been modified, and some others have been scrapped," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

The producers hope to appease disgruntled elements with their visual modifications. Hopefully, potential viewers have not made up their minds about not seeing the film after the first trailer.