Rediff.com  » Movies » Adipurush Will Release On...

Adipurush Will Release On...

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 18, 2023 12:24 IST
Director Om Raut has announced the release date of his film Adipurush, based on the Ramayana, which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles of Ram, Sita, Laxman and Ravan respectively.

Raut tweeted, 'We are always delighted to impart the virtue of Lord Ram. The world will witness India's timeless epic in 150 days! #150DaysToAdipurush #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023 in 3D.'

Adipurush, which has seen its share of controversy, was scheduled to release in January, but has been pushed to June.

 

Raut tried to explain: 'Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film.'

'Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.'

Are you looking forward to this film?

