News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The PHANTASTIK Bollywood Quiz

The PHANTASTIK Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
September 14, 2023 12:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's time for your weekly dose of our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz.

You know the drill -- identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Devdas
B. Chalte Chalte
C. Swades
  A. Devdas
 
A. Gunday
B. 7 Khoon Maaf
C. Teri Meri Kahaani
  C. Teri Meri Kahaani
 
A. Bewakoofiyan
B. Veere Di Wedding
C. The Zoya Factor
  A. Bewakoofiyan
 
A. Roohi
B. Vikram Vedha
C. Masaan
  B. Vikram Vedha
 
A. Deewane Hue Paagal
B. Dhoom
C. Kaante
  C. Kaante
 
A. Karwaan
B. Malang
C. Singham
  A. Karwaan
 
A. Dillagi
B. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
C. Imtihaan
  A. Dillagi
 
A. Khauff
B. Kartoos
C. Mahaanta
  B. Kartoos
 
A. Bhoomi
B. Murder 3
C. The Girl on the Train
  C. The Girl on the Train
 
A. Ishaqzaade
B. Omkara
C. Lipstick Under My Burkha
  A. Ishaqzaade
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Parineeti Chopra's Many Bridal Avatars
Parineeti Chopra's Many Bridal Avatars
'Forgot my steps while dancing with SRK'
'Forgot my steps while dancing with SRK'
Why Kareena Is Very, Very Nervous
Why Kareena Is Very, Very Nervous
Maratha quota activist Jarange ends fast on 17th day
Maratha quota activist Jarange ends fast on 17th day
When Manushi, Rekha, Raveena Glittered!
When Manushi, Rekha, Raveena Glittered!
Aug's wholesale price based inflation remains negative
Aug's wholesale price based inflation remains negative
Remains Of A Temple Found In Ayodhya
Remains Of A Temple Found In Ayodhya

More like this

Who Will Be Exposed In The Vaccine War?

Who Will Be Exposed In The Vaccine War?

'I was very jealous of Varun Dhawan'

'I was very jealous of Varun Dhawan'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances