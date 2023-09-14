The PHANTASTIK Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's time for your weekly dose of our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz.

You know the drill -- identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Devdas B. Chalte Chalte C. Swades A. Devdas A. Gunday B. 7 Khoon Maaf C. Teri Meri Kahaani C. Teri Meri Kahaani A. Bewakoofiyan B. Veere Di Wedding C. The Zoya Factor A. Bewakoofiyan A. Roohi B. Vikram Vedha C. Masaan B. Vikram Vedha A. Deewane Hue Paagal B. Dhoom C. Kaante C. Kaante A. Karwaan B. Malang C. Singham A. Karwaan A. Dillagi B. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani C. Imtihaan A. Dillagi A. Khauff B. Kartoos C. Mahaanta B. Kartoos A. Bhoomi B. Murder 3 C. The Girl on the Train C. The Girl on the Train A. Ishaqzaade B. Omkara C. Lipstick Under My Burkha A. Ishaqzaade

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com