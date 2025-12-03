HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » The One Thing Jaya Dislikes About Amitabh

The One Thing Jaya Dislikes About Amitabh

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 03, 2025 14:37 IST

x

'He is a different personality, maybe that’s why I married him.'

IMAGE: Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Jaya Bachchan gave everyone fresh insights into her life and marriage at Barkha Dutt's #WeTheWomen event, held in Mumbai on November 30.

She revealed that she did not fall in love with Amitabh Bachchan for the reasons most young women of the 1970s did.

It wasn’t his towering persona, the rising stardom, or the cinematic intensity that drew her in.

It was something far quieter: his steadiness and discipline.

'He is a different personality, maybe that’s why I married him,' Jaya reflected.

'Can you imagine if I married somebody like me? He would be in Vrindavan and I would be somewhere else!'

When she was asked what she liked most about her husband, Jaya said without hesitation: 'His discipline.' 

It is a trait, she believes, that has kept him grounded through the highs and lows of global fame.

 

IMAGE: Scenes from Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's wedding. Photographs: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

The couple married on June 3, 1973, in Mumbai, just as Amitabh Bachchan’s career was exploding after the success of Zanjeer

Jaya Bhaduri was at the height of her own acting journey then. 

Their partnership, which began on film sets, blossomed beyond and has now endured for 52 years.

IMAGE: Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

What's the one thing she dislikes about Amitabh Bachchan?

'He does not speak. He is not free with his opinion like I am,' she replied.

'He conveys what he wants and conveys it at the right time in the right way, which I don’t know to do.'

IMAGE: Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan with their children, Abhishek and Shweta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Jaya also spoke of herself as a parent to Shweta, born in 1974, and Abhishek, born in 1976, and admitted that she was the stricter parent.

'My kids were scared of me,' she said, recalling a home where discipline was non-negotiable.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Flashback: When Amitabh wed Jaya
Flashback: When Amitabh wed Jaya
Why Jaya and Amitabh got married in a hurry!
Why Jaya and Amitabh got married in a hurry!
What Makes Jaya-Amitabh A Golden Couple
What Makes Jaya-Amitabh A Golden Couple
The day Jaya Bhaduri wed her lambooji...
The day Jaya Bhaduri wed her lambooji...
Amitabh-Jaya celebrate 37 years of togetherness
Amitabh-Jaya celebrate 37 years of togetherness

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Anit Padda and Ahan Pandey spotted together1:10

Anit Padda and Ahan Pandey spotted together

Flight ops hit across airports, chaos at Hyderabad's RGI over system glitch0:51

Flight ops hit across airports, chaos at Hyderabad's RGI...

Cyclone Ditwah: Massive waterlogging in streets of Chennai3:01

Cyclone Ditwah: Massive waterlogging in streets of Chennai

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO