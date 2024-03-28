The Folks Who Designed Pulkit's Fairy Tale Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Designing the outfits for a Bollywood actor's wedding can be quite a task, and Pulkit Samrat acknowledges it.

He shares pictures from the various functions at his March wedding with Kriti Kharbanda and gives a shout-out to the designers responsible for his different looks.

'My journey to the altar was nothing short of a fairy tale, ignited by a single phone call to my dear friend @theanisha, which was filled with screams of excitement over the news of my upcoming wedding.

'Despite the absence of a set venue or date, I was unequivocally certain about one thing: My attire would be crafted by the incomparable Anamika Khanna,' Pulkit writes.

'Our adventure began in the opulent @anamikakhanna.in Mumbai store, amidst the men's section, but it was in the women’s section where we found our muse -- a stunning piece of embroidery that captured my heart and set the theme for my wedding ensemble,' he adds.

'Anamika wasn't the only magician behind my wedding wardrobe. For the Mehendi ceremony, @farazmanan was the clear choice,' he writes, referring to Pakistani Designer Faraz Manan.

'Despite his hectic schedule and the collection still being under development, Faraz crafted a breathtaking olive green outfit for me, allowing me to be the first to showcase his new collection. His dedication was a gift I couldn't have been more grateful for.'

'As the wedding approached, the need for a Cocktail/Sangeet outfit became urgent. With just a week to spare, we were struggling to find someone who could encapsulate the essence of 'shimmer' I desired.'

'It was then that I was introduced to @rahulmishra_7 , and through the efforts of the wonderful Divya, I was adorned in an outfit that radiated shimmer and elegance, surpassing all expectations.'

'The Black Tie event demanded nothing less than perfection. Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna were the craftsmen of choice for my tuxedo, presenting me with an array of swatches and patterns, making the selection process delightfully challenging.'

'Surrendering to their expertise, the final piece was nothing short of spectacular, becoming one of my favorite looks.'

'Anamika Khanna didn't just stop with the wedding outfit; she designed my haldi and both my grah pravesh outfits, sealing my admiration for her forever.

'Reflecting on my wedding journey, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for these fashion pioneers who turned my dreams into reality.'

'Their passion, creativity, and dedication made me the happiest groom alive. My heart is full, and wardrobe, a testament to their genius.'