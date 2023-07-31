News
The FABULOUS Life Of Kiara Advani!

The FABULOUS Life Of Kiara Advani!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 31, 2023 10:55 IST
Four back-to-back hits and a dreamy wedding with beau Sidharth Malhotra this year, birthday girl Kiara Advani is definitely living her best life professionally and personally too!

As the talented actress celebrates her 32nd birthday on July 31, we take a closer look at her FABULOUS life from her Instagram feed!

 

A candid click of Kiara and Sid from their mehendi ceremony. The lovebirds had a fairytale wedding in February.

 

Giving us winter fashion goals while in Kashmir shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

 

Sun-kissed and happy holidaying in the Maldives.

 

Absolute couple goals! That's all we can say about this Sid-Kiara's mushy picture.

 

When our birthday girl had her fan girl moment with Amitabh Bachchan!

'My fangirl moment of 2022! From watching KBC at home to being on the hot seat with the one and only legend Amitabh Bachchan sir! Thank you... Truly a dream come true to be on your show sir.'

 

Kiara and Ram Charan relish burgers before shooting a song for their film Game Changer in New Zealand.

 

Suiting it up in style! Ranveer Singh, Kiara and Ram Charan for an event.

 

Diwali ready in a gorgeous a blue velvet lehenga-choli designed by Sureena Chowdhry.

 

Celebrating Rakhi with siblings Mishaal Advani, Nirvaan Aggarwal, Ishaan Advani and Ishita Advani.

 

Kiara looks stunning in a sequinned shimmery blue jumpsuit as she accepts the Grazia 'Millennial of the Year' award.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
