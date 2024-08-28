The E-Rickshaw Driver Who Won Big On KBC

'Since I got married, I've seen him watch KBC all the time.'

IMAGE: Paras Mani Singh with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Paras Mani Singh, an e-rickshaw driver from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has become a sensation after securing a significant win on the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Singh, who participated in the India Challengers Week, clinched the top spot by winning the Fastest Five round in July, which granted him the golden opportunity to appear on the show.

The Fastest Five segment features 10 contestants from around India. The one who answers five consecutive questions the quickest wins.

Reflecting on his earlier struggles, Singh shared that the COVID-19 pandemic had severely impacted his life.

His mobile recharge shop had to shut down due to the lockdown, leading him to purchase an e-rickshaw with the help of his family.

He used to earn between Rs 500 to Rs 700 daily.

Despite Singh's initial nervousness, Bachchan's humorous approach allowed him to play with greater confidence.

He chose to exit the game after facing a question about Mahatma Gandhi, leaving with a substantial sum of Rs 12.5 lakh (Rs 1.25 million).

The question was: 'Which of these authors wrote a book titled Mahatma Gandhi in 1924 without having met Gandhiji?'

The options are: A. Ivan Bunin B. George Orwell C. Thomas Mann D. Romain Rolland.

(The answer, folks, is Romain Rolland.)

Singh's wife Anshu Singh expressed immense pride, stating, "I never thought my husband would be on the show. Since I got married, I've seen him watch KBC all the time. We never have songs or movies playing on our TV; it's always general knowledge and current affairs."

She praised Singh's dedication to general knowledge, which she believes significantly contributed to their daughter's academic success as well.

Paras says, "I had a dream of appearing on KBC. I come from a middle class family and am an honors graduate. My shop had to shut down, and we were struggling financially. My sister helped me buy an e-rickshaw but my dream of being on KBC never faded. I kept practising and constantly watched general knowledge and current affairs on my mobile."