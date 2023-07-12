The Cutest Pictures You Will See Today

Star kids rule social media with their super cute pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sameera Reddy/Instagram

Sameera Reddy's daughter Nyra turns four, and the proud mama writes a beautiful post: 'Our Nyra turns 4 tomorrow. Four years? Wow! I always say the energy of this lil girl brightens my heart and I'm ever so grateful that she came into our lives. I've been cutting a reel for her birthday and it's made me so emotional.

'All the moments of pure joy and abundance. Somehow I've been full of energy, resilience and grace since I gave birth to her and her presence always reminds me to stay true to that! Love you to the moon and back my baby. 12th July 2019.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea Kapoor is busy documenting her older sister Sonam Kapoor's mommy days in London.

Her most recent click shows Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja enjoying some park time with their son, Vayu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover include daughter Devi on their dinner date and they capture it with a video.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of her 'angel' Malti Marie, as she goes on a cruise.

The little girl is a fashionista already, as she wears a blue and red floral monokini, a matching hat and a pair of sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta shares a picture of her twins Jai and Gia as they mark an important milestone: 'So the 'Mundan ceremony' finally happened this weekend.

'For Hindus the first shaving off the hair for babies is considered to be a gesture of purification from the memory of their previous births and freedom from the past. Here are Jai & Gia post their mundan ceremony.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Taimur Ali Khan seems to have taken after his famous grandfather 'Tiger' Pataudi and is keenly interested in sports.

But it's not cricket for this Pataudi; he prefers beach volleyball!

Proud mama Kareena Kapoor drops a picture of Taimur enjoying a match between the US and Norway in Italy.

With inputs from ANI