THE BIG BOLLYWOOD QUIZ CHALLENGE

By SUKANYA VERMA
September 13, 2022 12:54 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a break from whatever it is you're doing and play our fun, FUN quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. 36 China Town
B. Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi!
C. Fool & Final
  A. 36 China Town
 
A. Bang Bang!
B. Phantom
C. Ek Tha Tiger
  C. Ek Tha Tiger
 
A. Vijaypath
B. Himmat
C. Saajan Ki Baahon Mein
  B. Himmat
 
A. Aan: Men At Work
B. Khakee
C. Police Force: An Inside Story
  B. Khakee
 
A. Dil
B. Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin
C. Afsana Pyaar Ka
  A. Dil
 
A. Meenakshi Sundareshwar
B. Pad Man
C. Guru
  C. Guru
 
A. Hum
B. Hello Brother
C. Bbuddah...Hoga Terra Baap
  A. Hum
 
A. 3 Deewarein
B. Iqbal
C. Bhopal Express
  B. Iqbal
 
A. Shabd
B. Zinda
C. Kidnap
  B. Zinda
 
A. Bombay Talkies
B. Dilwale
C. Happy New Year
  C. Happy New Year
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
