Why Shraddha's Preeta Is So POPULAR

Why Shraddha's Preeta Is So POPULAR

By Rediff Movies
September 12, 2022 18:53 IST
It was raining awards last weekend!

While Sara Ali Khan won at the OTTplay awards, Pushpa: The Rise won big at the SIIMA awards.

And here's what happened at the ZEE Rishtey Awards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Arya/Instagram

Shraddha Arya's Preeta in Kundali Bhagya wins the Favourite Female Character award.

Her co-star, Dheeraj Dhoopar, is named Favourite Male Character.

 

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha from Kumkum Bhagya win the ZEE Ki Shaan Award.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande looks stunning in a Nature-inspired sari.

 

Drashti Dhami wows in black and gold.

 

Anupama actor Rupali Ganguly walks the red carpet.

 

Adaa Khan of Naagin fame.

 

Kanika Mann looks stunning in silver.

 

Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi actor Madhurima Tuli.

 

Ruhi Chaturvedi of Kundali Bhagya looks stylish in a black gown embellished with silver.

 

Kamya Punjabi dresses up as her character from her forthcoming show, Sanjog.

 

Her co-star from the series, Rajat Dahiya.

 

Rajniesh Duggall also stars in Sanjog.

 

Kumkum Bhagya actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar.

 

Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora.

 

Vishal Gandhi and Riyankaa Chanda of Meet Badlegi Reet.

 

Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gangani arrives with wife Poonam.

Rediff Movies
