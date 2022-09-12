The movie Kareena-Saif and Taimur were watching...

Ranbir Kapoor can finally breathe.

With Brahmastra opening to impressive numbers, he finally has a much-needed hit on his hands.

Ranbir made a surprise visit to a Mumbai theatre to thank his fans for their love.

In another part of town, his cousin Kareena Kapoor attended a special screening of the film with her family.

On Sunday night, Ranbir visited the PVR theatre in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, to thank audiences for watching Brahmastra in such large numbers.

Director Ayan Mukerji accompanies him.

The fans just can't get enough of this Kapoor.

Ayan bumps into Makarand Deshpande at the theatre.

Kareena Kapoor twins with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, as they step out to watch Ranbir's new film.

Kareena takes selfies with her fans.

Watch: Did Hrithik and his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan enjoy the movie?

Neha Dhupia brings daughter Mehr along for the screening.

Brahmastra is a treat for all ages; the Pilgaonkars -- Shriya, Supriya and Sachin -- seem to agree.

Varun Dhawan is always ready to oblige with a picture.

Arjun Kapoor picks purple for the screening.

Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor joins him.

That's their cousin, Mohit Marwah.

Ayan's BFF Aarti Shetty attends the special screening.